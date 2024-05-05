iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average is $172.54. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

