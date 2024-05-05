Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.38 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

