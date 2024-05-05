First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

