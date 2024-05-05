Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 725 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $288.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.37. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

