Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 4,371 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.12 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

