Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $106.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

