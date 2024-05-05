Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

RHP stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

