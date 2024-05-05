Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 123,943 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,923,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,852,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

