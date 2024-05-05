Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $773.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

