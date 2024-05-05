First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 3.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 185,580 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.