Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,414 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 149,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 112,582 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $765.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

