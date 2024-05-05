Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 13,103 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

