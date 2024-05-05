The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

