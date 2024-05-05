Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 295 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

