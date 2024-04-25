FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $0.13

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $191.86 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.13270302 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,884.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

