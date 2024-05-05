ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 16,004 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

