Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +~3.5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

