TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.92 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $176.56 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,622,902 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,687,878 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.