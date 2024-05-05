ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $438.18. 2,406,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $442.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

