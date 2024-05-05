Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $27.71 or 0.00043310 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.07 billion and approximately $156.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.92 or 0.00731428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00127063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00062905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00202214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00101184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,899,994 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.