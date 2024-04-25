Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,790 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $69.90. 8,352,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

