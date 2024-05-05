Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.225-7.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. 6,147,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.