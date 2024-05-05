83,335 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.7 %

CHDN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 497,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,842. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.