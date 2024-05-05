Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $14.41 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marriott International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,277,000 after buying an additional 134,079 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,786.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

