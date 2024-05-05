Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,880,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680,616. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

