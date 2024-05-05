2,369 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. 1,028,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,168. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.