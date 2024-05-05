Sapient Capital LLC Invests $34.46 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 369,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,460,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.9% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,765,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,596,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,065 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,369,000 after buying an additional 846,266 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. 5,043,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

