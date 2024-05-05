Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.00 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.85)-($0.79) EPS.

Appian Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 795,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Appian has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 146.23%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

