Sapient Capital LLC Takes $26.08 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.91. 910,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.42 and its 200-day moving average is $445.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

