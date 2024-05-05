eCash (XEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $2.72 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,436.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.00728600 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00101343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,697,723,423,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

