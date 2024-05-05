One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.