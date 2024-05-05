Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

