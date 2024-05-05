45,637 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,833,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, reaching $707.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,973. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $678.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.32. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

