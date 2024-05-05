Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $177.51 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $177,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 225.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 41.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $20.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $716.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.00.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.