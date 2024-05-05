W Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,869. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

