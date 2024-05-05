ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

