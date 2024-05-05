Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $4,091,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of PJUN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 54,102 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

