ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,859,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

