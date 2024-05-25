Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.97. Approximately 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
