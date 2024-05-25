Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,851 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 468,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

