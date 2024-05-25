Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Up 1.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.98 ($13.02) and last traded at €11.50 ($12.50). Approximately 154,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.35 ($12.34).

Varta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $468.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.28.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

