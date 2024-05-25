Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 20,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 12.66%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.