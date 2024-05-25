Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 20,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 12.66%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 859.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 611.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

