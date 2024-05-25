Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Down 1.4%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.67. 112,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 72,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
