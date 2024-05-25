Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.32. 29,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 58,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.