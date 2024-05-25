Tidemark LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 168,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

