Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,708 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 144.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $227.55. 100,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.66. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,302 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

