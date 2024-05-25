Tidemark LLC Invests $35,000 in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBUS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.57. 67,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

