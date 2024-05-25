Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,932 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 1,122,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

