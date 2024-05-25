Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Eric Ray Sells 65,305 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.3 %

RDN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 655,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

