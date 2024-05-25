VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 56,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 113,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.43.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

